Chicago Corliss squeaks past Chicago Harlan in tight tilt 64-61

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Corliss passed in a 64-61 victory at Chicago Harlan's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Harlan took on Gary Lighthouse CPA on January 5 at Chicago Harlan Academy. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.