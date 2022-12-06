Chicago Corliss pours it on Chicago South Shore 75-42

Chicago Corliss' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago South Shore 75-42 at Chicago Corliss High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago South Shore took on Woodlawn on December 1 at Chicago South Shore High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
