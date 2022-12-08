Chicago Corliss overcomes Chicago Vocational 60-48

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago Corliss will take its 60-48 victory over Chicago Vocational in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville on December 1 at Chicago Vocational Career. Click here for a recap
