Chicago Comer takes a toll on Chicago ITW David Speer 60-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Comer spurred past Chicago ITW David Speer 60-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Comer and Chicago ITW David Speer squared off with January 20, 2022 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
