Chicago Comer handles stress test to best Chicago Johnson College Prep 56-47

Chicago Comer found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Johnson College Prep 56-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 26.
The last time Chicago Comer and Chicago Johnson College Prep played in a 79-66 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Comer took on Crete-Monee on January 21 at Crete-Monee High School. For results, click here.
