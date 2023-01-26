 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Comer handles stress test to best Chicago Johnson College Prep 56-47

Chicago Comer found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Johnson College Prep 56-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 26.

The last time Chicago Comer and Chicago Johnson College Prep played in a 79-66 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Comer took on Crete-Monee on January 21 at Crete-Monee High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

