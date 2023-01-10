Chicago Comer ekes out victory against Chicago Noble 43-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Comer wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Noble 43-38 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 29, Chicago Comer squared off with Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game. For results, click here.
