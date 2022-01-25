 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Comer College Prep takes a toll on Chicago Johnson College Prep 79-66

  • 0

Chicago Comer College Prep handed Chicago Johnson College Prep a tough 79-66 loss for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Johnson College Prep faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Chicago ITW David Speer on January 20 at Chicago ITW David Speer Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time to let new GM do his duty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News