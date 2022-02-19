Chicago Collins imposes its will on Chicago Air Force 72-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Collins' 72-30 throttling of Chicago Air Force in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 7 , Chicago Collins squared up on Chicago Wells in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Chicago Collins' shooting pulled ahead to a 53-12 lead over Chicago Air Force at halftime.
