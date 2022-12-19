Chicago Collins cancels check from Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 75-62

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Collins trumped Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 75-62 in Illinois boys basketball on December 19.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Collins faced off against Chicago Ogden and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Golder on December 14 at Chicago Golder College Prep. For more, click here.
