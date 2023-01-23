Chicago Clemente proves to be too much for Chicago Juarez 71-55

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Clemente surfed over Chicago Juarez 71-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Little Village on January 11 at Chicago Clemente Academy. For more, click here.
