Chicago Clemente dances past Chicago Roosevelt 68-58

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chicago Clemente prevailed over Chicago Roosevelt 68-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Disney II and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Juarez on January 23 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. For a full recap, click here.
