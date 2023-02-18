Chicago Clemente didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Golder 82-77 on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Chicago Clemente faced off against Wheaton North. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.