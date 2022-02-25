Chicago Clark sews up Chicago Christ the King 59-53

Chicago Clark posted a tight 59-53 win over Chicago Christ the King during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 14, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Clark took on Antioch on February 16 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.
