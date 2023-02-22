Chicago Clark controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-18 win against Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Amundsen . For results, click here. Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown took on Chicago Phoenix on Feb. 18 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus High School. For more, click here.

