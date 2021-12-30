Chicago Clark records sound decision over Maywood Proviso East 73-65

Chicago Clark found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Maywood Proviso East 73-65 at Chicago Clark High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 18, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Phillips and Maywood Proviso East took on Chicago Prosser on December 18 at Chicago Prosser Academy. For more, click here.
