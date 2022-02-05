Chicago Clark hammers Oak Park Fenwick into submission 79-59

Oak Park Fenwick had no answers as Chicago Clark roared to a 79-59 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.
In recent action on January 26, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St Rita on January 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.