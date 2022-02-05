 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Clark hammers Oak Park Fenwick into submission 79-59

  • 0

Oak Park Fenwick had no answers as Chicago Clark roared to a 79-59 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St Rita on January 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News