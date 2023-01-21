Chicago Clark gallops past Chicago Dunbar 70-57

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago Clark will take its 70-57 victory over Chicago Dunbar in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Farragut on January 13 at Chicago Clark High School. For results, click here.
