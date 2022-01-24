Chicago Clark finds small margin for win in tilt with Chicago Lane Tech 64-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Clark found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Lane Tech 64-56 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

Recently on January 19 , Chicago Lane Tech squared up on Chicago Westinghouse in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Indians started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Clark put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago Lane Tech 50-39 in the last stanza.

