Chicago Clark delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Crane and flew away with a 64-33 win on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Rauner . For more, click here. Chicago Clark took on Chicago Amundsen on Feb. 9 at Chicago Clark High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.