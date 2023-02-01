 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Clark designs winning blueprint against Chicago Englewood STEM 63-44

Chicago Clark collected a solid win over Chicago Englewood STEM in a 63-44 verdict on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood . Click here for a recap. Chicago Clark took on Chicago Back of the Yards on January 25 at Chicago Clark High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

