Chicago Clark darts by Chicago Legal Prep Charter in easy victory 91-49

Chicago Clark offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Legal Prep Charter with an all-around effort during this 91-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 19, Chicago Legal Prep Charter faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Clark took on Antioch on February 16 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.
