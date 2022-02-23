 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Clark darts by Chicago Legal Prep Charter in easy victory 91-49

Chicago Clark offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Legal Prep Charter with an all-around effort during this 91-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 19, Chicago Legal Prep Charter faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Clark took on Antioch on February 16 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

