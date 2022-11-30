 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Christ the King takes victory lap past Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish 55-32

  • 0

Chicago Christ the King played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish during a 55-32 beating on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Christ the King and Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish played in a 54-38 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News