Chicago Christ the King recorded a big victory over Chicago Al Raby 70-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Skokie Ida Crown . Click here for a recap. Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Legal Prep on Feb. 18 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.