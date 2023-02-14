Chicago Christ the King eventually plied victory away from Chicago Hope 69-60 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.

The last time Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Hope played in a 59-44 game on January 14, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Elgin Harvest Christian . For results, click here. Chicago Hope took on Woodstock Marian Central on February 4 at Woodstock Marian Central High School. For more, click here.

