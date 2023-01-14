Chicago Christ the King sinks Yorkville Christian with solid showing 79-68

Chicago Christ the King turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 79-68 win over Yorkville Christian on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7, Chicago Christ the King squared off with Elmhurst Timothy Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.
