Chicago Christ the King shuts off the power on Chicago Northtown 79-11

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Christ the King turned out the lights on Chicago Northtown 79-11 at Chicago Christ The King High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Northtown faced off on February 9, 2022 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Northtown took on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish on December 5 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.