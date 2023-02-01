 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Christ the King routs Melrose Park Walther Christian 75-42

  • 0

Chicago Christ the King put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Melrose Park Walther Christian for a 75-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

Last season, Chicago Christ the King and Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off on January 19, 2022 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Woodstock Marian Central . For results, click here. Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter on January 20 at Ellison Chicago International Charter. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News