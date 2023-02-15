Chicago Christ the King stomped on Skokie Ida Crown 68-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

The last time Chicago Christ the King and Skokie Ida Crown played in a 74-25 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Skokie Ida Crown faced off against Lycée Français de Chicago . For more, click here. Chicago Christ the King took on Elgin Harvest Christian on Feb. 9 at Chicago Christ the King School. For a full recap, click here.

