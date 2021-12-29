 Skip to main content
Chicago Christ the King pounds out steady beat in win over Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 55-51

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Christ the King nabbed it to nudge past Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 55-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South took the lead 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.

The Gladiators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

