Chicago Christ the King pounds out steady beat in win over Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 55-51

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Christ the King nabbed it to nudge past Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 55-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard South took the lead 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.
The Gladiators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.
