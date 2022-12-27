 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Christ the King hammers Elmwood Park 71-19

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Christ the King put away Elmwood Park 71-19 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

In recent action on December 15, Elmwood Park faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Christ the King took on West Chicago Wheaton Academy on December 20 at Chicago Christ the King School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

