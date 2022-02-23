 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Christ the King finds its footing in victory over Chicago Crane 69-44

  • 0

Chicago Christ the King's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Crane 69-44 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

In recent action on February 14, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Crane took on Chicago Northside College on February 9 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News