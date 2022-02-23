Chicago Christ the King finds its footing in victory over Chicago Crane 69-44

Chicago Christ the King's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Crane 69-44 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 14, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Crane took on Chicago Northside College on February 9 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.