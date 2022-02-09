Chicago Christ the King dismantles Northtown Chicago Intl Charter in convincing manner 67-31

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Christ the King broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-31 explosion on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 9.
In recent action on February 4, Northtown Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Skokie Niles West and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on February 5 at Chicago Christ the King School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
