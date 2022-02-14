Chicago Christ the King dismantles Chicago Holy Trinity in convincing manner 62-33

Chicago Christ the King showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Holy Trinity 62-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Chicago Christ the King took on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter on February 9 at Northtown Chicago International Charter. For more, click here.
