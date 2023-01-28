Chicago Christ the King delivers smashing punch to stump Woodstock Marian Central 80-48

Chicago Christ the King's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Woodstock Marian Central 80-48 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Last season, Chicago Christ the King and Woodstock Marian Central faced off on January 8, 2022 at Woodstock Marian Central High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Woodstock Marian Central faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago Farragut on January 21 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.
