 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Christ the King dances past Chicago U-High 65-50

  • 0

Chicago Christ the King had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago U-High 65-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Christ the King took on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish on November 30 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News