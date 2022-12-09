Chicago Christ the King dances past Chicago U-High 65-50

Chicago Christ the King had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago U-High 65-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Christ the King took on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish on November 30 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.