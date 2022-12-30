Chicago Christ the King cancels check from Evergreen Park 59-47

Chicago Christ the King trucked Evergreen Park on the road to a 59-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Christ the King faced off against West Chicago Wheaton Academy and Evergreen Park took on Chicago Bogan on December 20 at Evergreen Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
