Chicago Christ the King handled Chicago Providence St. Mel 75-25 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Woodstock Marian Central . For results, click here. Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on January 27 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For more, click here.

