Chicago Catalyst-Maria wins tense tussle with Chicago Richards Career 64-61

Chicago Catalyst-Maria didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Richards Career 64-61 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Richards Career faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago EPIC on December 6 at Chicago EPIC Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.