Chicago Catalyst-Maria turns out the lights on Chicago Kennedy 47-23

Chicago Catalyst-Maria left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Kennedy 47-23 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago EPIC and Chicago Kennedy took on Franklin Park Leyden on December 7 at Chicago Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.