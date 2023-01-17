 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Catalyst-Maria trips Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood in tenacious tussle 56-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Catalyst-Maria wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-53 over Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago King on January 12 at Chicago King High School. Click here for a recap.

