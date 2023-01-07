Chicago Catalyst-Maria thwarts Chicago Vocational's quest 69-55

Chicago Catalyst-Maria collected a solid win over Chicago Vocational in a 69-55 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on January 3, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Glen Ellyn Glenbard South on December 30 at Glen Ellyn Glenbard South High School. Click here for a recap.
