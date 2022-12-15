Chicago Catalyst-Maria shuts off the power on Chicago DuSable 81-20

Chicago Catalyst-Maria flexed its muscle and floored Chicago DuSable 81-20 on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
