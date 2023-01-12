 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Catalyst-Maria pockets slim win over Chicago King 52-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Catalyst-Maria did just enough to beat Chicago King 52-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 12.

In recent action on December 29, Chicago King faced off against West Chicago and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Vocational on January 7 at Chicago Vocational Career. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

