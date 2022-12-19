Chicago Catalyst-Maria ekes out victory against Blue Island Eisenhower 71-69

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Catalyst-Maria did just enough to beat Blue Island Eisenhower 71-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 19.

Recently on December 15, Chicago Catalyst-Maria squared off with Chicago DuSable in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

