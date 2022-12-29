 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Catalyst-Maria delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Fenger 52-50

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Catalyst-Maria didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Fenger 52-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 19, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Dunbar on December 20 at Chicago Dunbar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News