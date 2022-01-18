Chicago Catalyst-Maria cancels check from Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 57-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Catalyst-Maria spurred past Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 57-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
Recently on January 14 , Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood squared up on Chicago King in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.