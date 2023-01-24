Chicago Carver trips Chicago Air Force in tenacious tussle 45-42

Chicago Carver poked just enough holes in Chicago Air Force's defense to garner a taut, 45-42 victory on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Air Force faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Carver took on Chicago EPIC on January 17 at Chicago EPIC Academy. For more, click here.
