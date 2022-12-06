Chicago Carver sprints past Chicago G. Washington 48-31

Chicago Carver had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago G. Washington 48-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Carver faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago G. Washington took on Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore on December 1 at Chicago George Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
