 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Butler overcomes Chicago Noble in seat-squirming affair 42-40

  • 0

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Butler passed in a 42-40 victory at Chicago Noble's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Noble . For results, click here. Chicago Butler took on Milwaukee School Of Languages on January 28 at Milwaukee School Of Languages. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News