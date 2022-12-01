Chicago Butler mows down Chicago Johnson College Prep 60-26

Chicago Butler controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-26 win against Chicago Johnson College Prep on December 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Butler and Chicago Johnson College Prep squared off with January 13, 2022 at Chicago Butler College Prep last season. Click here for a recap
